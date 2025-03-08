“Happy Birthday Coach!”: CFB fans send heartfelt wishes to Texas’ Steve Sarkisian on his special day

Saturday, March 8, marks the birthday of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian who turns 51. Sarkisian has revitalized the program, leading them to two consecutive college football playoff appearances. With him at the helm, the Longhorns are poised for continued success in the coming years.

Here is what College Football fans said online in response to the announcement

These fans have simply wished Sarkisian a Happy Birthday.

"Happy birthday, Coach Sark! 🤘🏻❤️" said this fan

"Happy birthday Sark!" said another fan

"Happy Birthday to ya Coach....Hookem....🤘🤘🤘" said a third fan

These fans have thanked Sarkisian for what he has done in Texas in their birthday message.

"Happy Birthday!! To our incredible Coach but an even better builder of great men! Enjoy your day. Hook em’ Coach 🤘" said this fan

"Happy Birthday, Coach! Thank you for bringing Texas "back". Enjoy your birthday!" Said another fan

However, some fans have mentioned the arrest of former Longhorns Xavier Worthy in their message:

"Sark should have taught worthy how to be a man." Said this fan

"Worthy got you a good gift coach." Said another fan

Moreover, some fans opted to mention some of the mistakes that Sarkisian has made in the last year that cost the Longhorns a spot in the National Championship game.

"Please no more tosses at the 1 yard line or pass plays on first down when we’re trying to run clock!" Said this fan

"Please give up play calling." Said another fan

Steve Sarkisian has a new contract

Steve Sarkisian was given an early birthday present from the Texas Longhorns this week in the form of a new contract. This contract will increase his salary to $10.8 million annually, making him one of the few coaches to earn more than $10 million per year.

The contract will last until the 2031 season, and if Sarkisian remains the Longhorns coach for that long, his salary will increase to $12.5 million. This is still not enough to become the highest-paid coach in college football. The honor is currently held by Georgia Bulldogs coach, Kirby Smart.

This contract reflects what the coach has been able to do with the program during his tenure. He has developed talented players to bring the team success. This is something that the Longhorns have had a lot of recently, notably, winning the Big 12 in their final season and then making the SEC Championship game in their first season in the conference.

But, things are likely to get even better for the Longhorns, as 2025 is going to be the first season with Arch Manning as the starting quarterback.

