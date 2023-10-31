Happy Birthday Nick Saban chants captivate Alabama as old video of players celebrating dear coach's birthday resurfaces [WATCH]

Nick Saban is one of the most decorated college football coaches of all time and has the respect of his players.

Saban has been the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and is in his 17th season with the school. Given that he has helped lead the school to six national titles, he is an icon and an idol to many players who grow up dreaming about playing for him.

One way players have shown Saban respect is by singing him a happy birthday. Saban was born on October 31 and a couple of years ago, the Crimson Tide chanted and sang their coach's Happy Birthday.

Given it's his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, the old video that featured Jalen Hurts and Daniel Wright has resurfaced.

The video was a nice moment back then and still shows the amount of respect that Nick Saban has received from his players.

He also said his birthday gift from his team this year is to get a win against the LSU Tigers.

"The game's the most important thing. That would be an outstanding birthday present if we could play well in this game. So that's what I'm focused on and that's what we're really trying to do. When your birthday and holidays come up during the football season, they're really not holidays and they're really not birthdays. You get older, but you don't really celebrate much."

Alabama is a three-point favorite at home against LSU.

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide still have a path to the playoffs

Last season, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide failed to make the college football playoffs. Alabama went 11-2 as the Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee and LSU to end their playoff hopes.

This season, Saban and Alabama were once again hopeful to make the college football playoff, but an early loss to Texas seemed to end their chances. Many thought the Crimson Tide wasn't a top-tier team anymore, but Alabama is now 7-1 and still has a path to the college football playoff.

If the Crimson Tide win out, they will no doubt make the playoff. But Nick Saban and Alabama are set for a massive game against LSU this Saturday, which the coach is ready for.