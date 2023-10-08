Has Maryland ever beat Ohio State? Terrapins' record against Buckeyes explored

The Maryland Terrapins (5-0, 2-0) are set to face a formidable challenge as they take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at 12 p.m. ET. The historical record between these two teams is far from favorable for Maryland. Ohio State is currently leading the series 8-0 since 2014 when Terrapins joined the Big Ten. The historical odds are clearly stacked against the Terrapins.

The Buckeyes have consistently dominated the Terrapins. They average an impressive 57.3 points per game against them. This game marks a unique point in the series as both teams enter the matchup with undefeated records.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day boasts a perfect 32-0 record against unranked opponents. This also posed an additional challenge for the Terrapins.

However, Terrapins' current season has been nothing short of impressive. They've secured victories in all five games, each with a margin of at least 18 points.

The Terps defense has also been resilient. They are maintaining a streak of allowing 20 points or less for the last seven games. This makes them the current leader in this category nationwide.

Players to look out for in Maryland Terrapins vs Ohio State Buckeyes

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, currently in his fifth year is a standout performer for the Terps. He has been sacked only once in 169 pass attempts. The Buckeyes, however, present a tough defensive challenge.

Ohio State's defense is allowing a mere 149 passing yards per game this season. They are ranked fifth nationally in this category. However, Taulia Tagovailoa is completing about 67% of his passes and will definitely test the Buckeyes defense.

On the other hand, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles in their recent 17-14 victory over Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Lately, Jeshaun Jones has emerged as a key player for the Terrapins. He is averaging 16.8 yards per catch and has a total of 319 yards with two touchdowns to his name.

In this thrilling clash, keep an eye on LB Tommy Eichenberg. He is leading Ohio State's robust defense with 25 tackles, while Terps WR Tai Felton is fresh from a stellar performance against Indiana.

As the Maryland Terrapins aim to rewrite history and secure their first win against Ohio State, the matchup promises high stakes and intense competition. The undefeated status of both teams adds an extra layer of excitement, making this game a must-watch for college football enthusiasts.