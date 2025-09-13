  • home icon
"Has Michigan offered him a scholarship yet?": CFB fans congratulates J.J. McCarthy as ex-Wolverines QB welcomes baby boy

By Maliha
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:46 GMT
Ex-Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and his son (Credit-Instagram/katyakuropas)
Ex-Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and his son (Credit-Instagram/katyakuropas)

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee, Katya Kuropas, welcomed their son, Rome Micah McCarthy, on Friday. The couple had announced in May that they were expecting their first child in September.

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy," Kuropas wrote in a shared Instagram post with McCarthy. "The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, some Michigan fans quickly imagined the youngest McCarthy as a future Wolverine.

"Has Michigan offered him a scholarship yet?" a fan quipped.
"Next Michigan QB," one said.
"I'd like to offer him a full scholarship to play football at the University of Michigan Class of 2047 Congratulations!" a fan joked.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said on Thursday that McCarthy visited the team facility that morning but left before practice to be with Kuropas at the hospital. The news of his child's birth came just a day after McCarthy led the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 comeback win over the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Fans flooded Kuropas' post with congratulations and support.

"God Is Great Indeed!! Congratulations. Welcome to the dad club," a person said.
"Congrats," one said.
"Congratulations xoxo," a fan added.
Kuropas and McCarthy got engaged in January 2024, and a few months later, McCarthy was drafted 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the fifth of six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the draft.

J.J. McCarthy reflects on Michigan glory while taking subtle swipes at Ohio State

J.J. McCarthy grew up dreaming of playing for Ohio State but fate led him to Ann Arbor, where he thrived under former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Even now in the NFL, McCarthy can’t resist sneaking in subtle digs at Ohio State. In August, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback praised rookie left guard and OSU alum Donovan Jackson while taking a playful jab at the Buckeyes.

"I absolutely love it," McCarthy said (via SI) about a hard downfield block Jackson delivered during joint practices against the New England Patriots.
"Us Michigan guys, we get a little skeptical of the mentality and the tough guy-ness of Ohio State, but he absolutely proved it. It was a sight to see, and I just love how fired up he got after that, too. He's gonna be a great player."

McCarthy ended his Michigan career with a 27-1 record as a starter, and during each of his three seasons, the Wolverines defeated Ohio State.

