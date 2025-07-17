Nick Saban has been back in the spotlight following rumors that the legendary coach might come out of retirement. However, Saban's daughter Kristen appeared to clear the air around it on Thursday, after initially sharing a throwback video of the coach at Alabama's walkout.

Kristin then shared a note on her Instagram story, confirming that Nick plans to remain retired.

"Apparently some of yall feel trolled by my last story of nick’s walkout…he’s not coming back to coaching, hate to break it to you 😂 you had your time." Kristen wrote on her Instagram story.

Image via kristennsaban Instagram

Saban announced his retirement in January 2024, stepping down after 17 seasons as Alabama's coach.

The legendary coach won seven national titles during his coaching career, one at LSU and six at Alabama. He also coached at Toledo and Michigan State.

Across his head coaching career at the collegiate level, Saban posted a 292–71–1 record.

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum explains why Nick Saban plans to remain retired

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum appeared on the "McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning" show on Monday and was asked about the rumors around Saban potentially returning to coaching.

“No,” Finebaum said. “I ran into somebody the other day who spends time with Saban in Florida… He said Saban is literally having the time of his life. And why wouldn't he?”

Finebaum also explained that Saban's current lifestyle will keep him retired from coaching.

“I'm much closer to Nick Saban's age than (McElroy is), and I can assure you, when you have everything you want and you start playing golf at the best golf clubs in America and you start making friends who belong to even better golf clubs and you make a lot of money for doing very little work on TV, the interest in doing what he walked away from is not very high.” Finebaum said.

Although Saban won't be returning to coaching, he will return to "ESPN's College GameDay" crew for his second year as an analyst on the program during the 2025 season.

