"Have you ever considered catching passes from DJ Lagway?": Fans react to 5-star WR Tristen Keys announcing his top 12 schools ahead of Auburn visit

Five-star wide receiver prospect Tristen Keys has cut his offers to 12 schools, edging closer to his college commitment. The highly in-demand 2026 recruit with 23 college offers, per 247Sports, is also set for a visit to Auburn this weekend for its junior day.

The 12 schools on Keys' list are LSU, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Florida and Miami.

Keys’ shortlist, reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Instagram, has generated several reactions on the social media platform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

A Florida Gators fan, Cgaero1, tried pitching him with the idea of a partnership in offense with standout quarterback DJ Lagway.

“Have you ever considered catching passes from DJ Lagway?”

Five-star quarterback and Auburn signee Deuce Knight wrote:

“War eagle.”

Meanwhile, four-star safety and Ole Miss signee Keon Young is also rooting for Keys to choose the Rebels over the other programs on his shortlist. He wrote,

“You know what it is already.”

However, the Tennessee Vols were also represented in the comments section by another elite signee, five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.

“Yk what time it is,” Sanders wrote.

An Auburn fan account, Aubreport, expressed support for a potential partnership between Keys and Knight, commenting,

“TK x DK.”

Reactions to Tristen Keys' list of final 12 schools (IG/hayesfawcett3)

Tristen Keys’ recruitment profile and high school records

Tristen Keys is a top wide receiver recruit and one of the highest-ranked overall prospects in the 2026 class. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, Keys is a product of Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He is also a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field as well as playing basketball.

247Sports' Andrew Irvins described Keys as:

"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses."

He was a Mississippi 6A state qualifier in the high jump, triple jump and 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore, winning bronze in the high jump. He posted incredible numbers from his junior season in varsity football, totaling 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback