Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders hasn't been shy about stating that financial literacy is a core skill and one that he wants to pass down to his players. To that end, Colorado’s collective, the 5430 Alliance, has been working on a financial literacy program for the Buffs. Prime took it to a new level last week by setting up savings accounts for eight Colorado players' children at a local bank.

On August 22, the coach left a tweet on his X account, sparking an alliance with Elevations Credit Union. The coach's tweet asked for a bank willing to partner up with the school and some student athletes. The players' children received savings bank accounts with $2,121 already deposited.

One of those who admired the move by Deion Sanders was former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who on his "4th and 1 show" said the following:

"Love it, like it. Love it, I want some more of it. Bro, who's doing this? Paul Finebaum, have we ever seen Nick Saban do this?... Never seen Kirby Smart do this."

Colorado's 5430 Alliance on Deion Sanders' efforts to help players reach financial independence

The bank account surprise was preceded by a speech from Deion Sanders about the significance of fatherhood. His speech's sentiment was well captured by his opening statement:

"A child is not a mistake. A child is an opportunity to mature you, grow you, advance you, and give you some skills."

The message was well received by the Colorado players. The members of Colorado's collective, the 5430 Alliance, were also positively surprised by the coach's gesture.

“It made my whole day. I was like, ‘This is amazing. This is crazy, to have a coach talking about building men and see him put the work in and put actions forth, it changes the way you view coaching in the college sports world,'” said Reggie Calhoun Jr., the collective's director of operations and business development.

Regardless of what criticisms anyone might have against Colorado's performance or the antics sometimes displayed by the Sanders family, there's no denying his positive impact on the college football world.

