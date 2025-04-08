"Haven't seen Georgia do it any other way": Insider backs Kirby Smart's Bulldogs showing "real" scrimmage on G-Day

Georgia Bulldogs insider Jake Rowe doesn't anticipate anything other than a full-on scrimmage game from Kirby Smart and company on G-Day. Rowe was asked on Sunday's episode of "The Georgia Show" if he believes Georgia will have a "real" scrimmage game despite various programs opting to do away with the tradition.

Rowe explained that Georgia has never done it any other way, so it's hard not to assume Smart will keep tradition in 2025. Of course, they'll have to be selective with the plays they run so as not to give away too much to opposing spectators.

"I got no reason to believe it won't," Rowe said. "I just haven't seen Georgia do it any other way. And honestly, if you start doing situational work, then you don't get to be as vanilla as you want to be. You start to get deeper into your playbook.

"If you're going to run seven or eight red-zone plays in front of everybody, then you're probably going to get into some stuff that you don't want to show. So, I would assume so. But I don't really know. I think Kirby is the only person that's going to have that information." (4:30)

The University of Georgia's G-Day is slated to take place on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Kirby Smart hints at G-Day looking similar to years past

For those worried about what G-Day is going to look like this year, coach Kirby Smart told 680 "The Fan" that he expects the scrimmage to look similar to what the program has done in years past.

“It’s going to be as close to us every year we’ve ever had,“ Smart said in an interview appearance on 680 The Fan. ”It looks like we’re pretty healthy. We’ve got a couple kids that are out. We’ve got the numbers we needed to divide into two teams. It’ll be one o’clock. The format will be very similar to what we’ve done in the past. We’re going to play a game and let the guys go compete.”

The decision by Smart and his coaching staff is certainly a refreshing one in terms of tradition, as other major programs such as Nebraska, Texas, USC and Missouri have all outright canceled their spring games. For now, it looks like the Georgia Bulldogs will be keeping to tradition as usual.

