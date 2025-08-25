"Having trouble against big-time coaches": Analyst breaks down Steve Sarkisian’s pressure ahead of Texas–Ohio State matchup

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 college football season. The Longhorns are ranked as the top team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and are considered favorites heading into their opening game of the season against the reigning national champion, Ohio State.
However, analyst Josh Pate has outlined the pressure that Sarkisian will face heading into the clash against the Buckeyes.
"I actually don't have a ton of trust in anything in this game, but I'm gonna lean Texas to win the game outright Saturday," Pate said on his "College Football Show" on Monday (8:00). "I think Sark needs the game more, by the way. That's sort of a storyline thing. We don't do a ton of that on this show, but I just envision a world where Texas goes in there and wins."
Pate also pointed out how Sarkisian's Texas failed to win games against the top teams in the country at crucial intervals.
"You got beat by (Kalen) DeBoer in the playoff (in January 2024), and then you had two shots against Kirby last year. And you went 0 for two there, and now we lost to Ryan Day in the playoff last year," Pate said. "Now, we've got another shot at him. It should be the revenge game, and they got new everything up there, new coaches, and we couldn't get the job done against them either. We're having trouble against big-time coaches."
The Longhorns are considered one of the favorites to win the national title with Arch Manning as their quarterback. However, Sarkisian will need to extract the best out of his players to win the championship.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian signed a one-year extension with the program this offseason
Steve Sarkisian signed a reported one-year extension at Texas in February. He is now tied down to the program through the 2031 season.
As part of his new deal, Sarkisian's base salary in 2025 will be a reported $10.8 million, and it could reach $12.3 million in 2031.
Texas hired Sarkisian in January 2021. He has compiled a 38-17 record in four years.
Last season, the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they lost to Ohio State. It will be interesting to see if Sarkisian's Texas can exact revenge against the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.