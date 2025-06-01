Haynes King Heisman Predictions: Exploring Georgia Tech QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Haynes King enters his final season of eligibility in college football with a lot of expectations. The quarterback has played the last two seasons at Georgia Tech, establishing himself as one of the most preferred players in his position.

After leading the Yellow Jackets to two consecutive winning seasons, many believe King can make the team a contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference next season. This could present him as a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy. Here’s a look at the possibility of that.

Haynes King’s Heisman Trophy odds

Haynes King has a +7500 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025, according to FanDuel. This places him among the potential dark horses to succeed Travis Hunter in December.

King has been fantastic for Georgia Tech since he joined the program in 2023, following a three-year tenure at Texas A&M. He's established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the landscape and this could play a crucial role in winning the Heisman.

During the 2023 season, King threw for 2,842 yards and 27 touchdowns while he gained 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He continued the brilliance in 2024, throwing for 2,114 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Analyst views Haynes King as a top-10 QB in 2025

In his list late in April, Greg McElroy ranked Haynes King among the top 10 quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2025 season. The quarterback was ranked No. 10 by the analyst in a list that had notable names like Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar.

"King is set to enter his sixth college season this fall, and he brings an exciting combination of experience and varied skills for a Georgia Tech team set to take another jump,” McElroy wrote. “He's one of the nation's most accomplished dual-threat quarterbacks, after rushing for 1,324 yards and 21 touchdowns during the past two seasons.”

King will be vying to show why he's one of the best in the landscape in the 2025 college football season. He's entering the season with his coaches and teammates having a huge confidence in his ability.

Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy

Arch Manning, Texas, +700

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900

Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500

Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000

Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500

DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500

Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000

