Haynes King stats in Week 0: How did Georgia Tech QB slayed FSU in opening weekend

Haynes King helped pull off an upset in college football by leading the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to a 24-21 neutral-site win over the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles. The match was played in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

While it was not the most flashy game for King under center, he did enough to secure the win for the Yellow Jackets. The 23-year-old looks set to continue building on this game as the season marches on.

Let's take a deeper dive into the stats for this Week 0 matchup and analyze King's performance.

What did Haynes King do in the victory over the Florida State Seminoles?

Haynes King had a solid game with his arm to keep the team in the contest throughout the 60 minutes. He went 11-of-16 for 146 yards but did not have a touchdown nor an interception while running a game-high 15 times for 54 yards (3.6 yards per carry).

While these numbers are not going to be remembered as a monster performance, King was able to take what the defense was giving up.

Granted, the weather turned on a dime, so running the football became the name of the game, but Haynes King was able to be a factor either way.

What does this game mean for Haynes King going forward this season?

Haynes King leading Georgia Tech to a win in Week 0 means a lot as they now hold the tiebreaker over Florida State in the ACC standings. With their next massive game being in mid-October against Notre Dame, this allows King and the rest of the team to get momentum going as the season continues.

With King not making a mistake and being willing to run the football 15 times in a game, it is going to be difficult to defeat a former four-star recruit. Nick Saban said they are a sneaky pick for the ACC title and with this win, it feels like more people are going to be on board with that take.

