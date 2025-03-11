“He act like he didn’t hear nothing”: When Shilo Sanders called out Coach Prime for letting Shedeur off the hook for cussing

Deion Sanders runs a tight ship. On the field, and off the field apparently. Looking back at a YouTube short posted on March 8, 2024, we see an interaction between Coach Prime, his son Shilo, and his other son, cameraman Deion Sanders Jr.

In the clip, Shilo pokes fun at his father, who he claims tends to look the other way when his brother, Shedeur, curses. Coach Prime apparently does not tolerate when his sons curse. According to Shilo, however, Shedeur tends to get away with it more than he and his siblings.

"Bro, every time Shedeur cuss, dad just be like, he act like he don't hear nothing. But he hear me every time," Shilo Sanders said.

Coach Prime was quick to respond, seemingly disagreeing with his son's assessment of the situation.

"First of all, y'all know I don't play that cussing. Y'all know that. You ignorant."

Shilo then poked fun at his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who was behind the camera.

"Oh, you want to talk about me? The guy holding the camera..."

Coach Prime and his sons will go their separate ways in upcoming 2025 football seasons

For the past several years, Coach Prime has served as the head coach for his two sons, Shilo and Shedeur, throughout their collegiate football careers. The family stayed together through stints in both Jackson State and Colorado. Now, the family will all be going their separate ways in 2025. Coach Prime will remain in Colorado to continue his responsibilities as head coach of the program.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is set to go into the NFL, as he has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after wrapping up his senior campaign. The quarterback is expected to be one of the first two signal-callers taken off of the board come draft night in April. He'll likely become the face of an NFL franchise for the next several years if all goes according to plan. As for Shilo, while he's not as highly rated as his brother, the safety is also heading into the NFL.

If he's not a late-round draft selection in April, he'll become an undrafted free agent, free to sign with any team that is willing to give him a chance. Perhaps he'll even find himself with the same club as Shedeur if that turns out to be the case. Although they may no longer all be together in 2025, the Sanders family will be well-represented across the football world at both the collegiate and professional levels.

