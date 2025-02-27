“He ain’t lying”: Travis Hunter drops boastful response to Eddie George showering high praise on him

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way player Travis Hunter responded to Eddie George's praise for him. The former running back called Hunter a franchise player in the NFL.

Hunter was a star receiver and shutdown corner in college football and can be an impactful player on both sides of the ball in the NFL too. He will be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ahead of the draft, George called for the Tennessee Titans to select Hunter.

"With Travis Hunter, you're talking about a generational talent," George told The Leaf Chronicle. "I think (the Titans) will figure out what his natural position is going to be. I tend to think it's a little more at corner than receiver, along with some specialty things to get him the ball."

After George's comments, Hunter said on his show (9:56):

"He ain't lying. He ain't lying, perfect description of me. Man, I'm stupidly athletic, God gifted me to be the player I am today, Eddie's not lying, he's right. Shoutout to Eddie."

NFL teams disagree on what position Travis Hunter will play

Travis Hunter is a two-way star, a cornerback and a receiver.

The big debate is what position he will play in the NFL. Entering the draft, Titans coach Brian Callahan says Hunter can play both positions, but thinks he will end up being a cornerback.

“He probably starts at corner, and then you find ways to inject him into the offense as he gets more comfortable,” Callahan said, via The Athletic. “But I think corner is probably his starting point, in my opinion. You might get varying opinions on that, but then I think he has a real role as a receiver.”

However, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry thinks Hunter will be a receiver in the NFL.

“He can play both and that’s what makes him special," Berry said. "We see him as a receiver primarily first, but again what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact he can do both at a high level."

Hunter has the third-best odds of going first overall at +425 in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

