"He is already shown you who he is": Colin Cowherd shows faith in Arch Manning while taking a swipe at Shedeur Sanders

Arch Manning is viewed as the next big thing in college football as he takes over the Texas starting role in 2025. The quarterback is expected by many to follow in the footsteps of his legendary uncles Eli and Peyton, who went on to record outstanding professional careers. In Peyton's case, he's easily one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Boarding the hype train piloted by football experts over the last couple of weeks, Colin Cowherd vested his faith in the Texas star while pointing out why he is a major green flag in Steve Sarkisian’s program.

While the transfer portal and lucrative NIL contracts often lure athletes to jump schools in the offseason, especially in terms of QBs, it has become a new normal. Cowherd is proud that Manning refused to leave the program and stayed loyal to his teammates.

When Arch Manning arrived at Texas as a top recruit in his class, he was expected to start the following season. However, Quinn Ewers was named the starter for one last year of his NCAA eligibility.

Fans and experts thought Manning could find his way through the transfer portal with teams looking to bring in high-profile athletes. But the QB reaffirmed his commitment to the program publicly and vowed to stay until he wins the starting job.

“I think it's really interesting. Arch Manning, there's a lot of speculation how good he's going to be. He's already shown you who he is in the portal era, where quarterbacks transfer at the slightest discomfort,” Cowherd said in his podcast on Thursday before taking shots at Shedeur Sanders (Timestamp - 1:00).

“Despite being more talented the last two years, he's quietly been a backup at Texas. Didn't say anything. Team player. I think he was better than Quinn Ewers last year, I did.

“I was never a Quinn Ewers guy. Everybody loved him when he was drafted in the seventh round. I never bought it, and he (Manning) sat behind him. Shedeur Sanders, I said this, I was willing to give him a chance, but you're a fifth rounder and you get two speeding tickets in a week.

"You showed me who you are, bro. I'm out, and I think the media often panders to young athletes and excuses bad behavior, and maybe that's the thing to do. I won't do it at quarterback. No, I'm going to judge him,” he added.

Proud uncle Eli sings praises for Arch Manning

This weekend turned out to be a busy one for Texas' Arch Manning, as he was in Atlanta for the media days. Cameras panned at him as soon as he took the podium for Texas. The hype and fandom were quite evident and despite all the pressure, the young quarterback maintained his composure and followed the textbook.

While reacting to his nephew's journey so far and a highly anticipated Texas-Ohio State season opener, Eli Manning mentioned that he was proud of Arch and the way he has progressed.

He claimed that the quarterback was dialed in and has been focusing on his training while the outside world is busy building the hype train around him.

It remains to be seen whether Arch Manning can finally end Texas' national championship drought of over two decades this upcoming season.

