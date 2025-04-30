"He was not always healthy": Veteran analyst puts Arch Manning over Quinn Ewers as he breaks down hype around Texas

There was a quarterback debate in Texas toward the end of the 2024 season between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. Although Ewers had been the starter for three seasons, some fans and media members thought the Longhorns would be better off starting Manning. Despite the controversy, the Longhorns reached the semifinal of the college football playoff with Ewers starting.

However, there will not be a debate next season. With Ewers getting selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins, there is no doubt that Manning will be the starter next season.

Expectations are sky high for Arch Manning next season, with many already projecting him to be the 2026 NFL draft even though he has not started a full college season yet. On Tuesday, analyst Tim Brando appeared on "Crain & Company" and spoke about how, while he thinks Ewers was a good QB, he thinks Manning will be better next season, but it still might not be enough for Texas to make the playoffs.

"I think Arch Manning is going to be a better QB at both the collegiate level and the pro level than Quinn Ewers," he said. "That's my belief. Ewers was definitely effective, he did play hurt, he was tough, but he was not always healthy. I think that sometimes is a problem and probably the reason he dropped all the way to the Miami Dolphins late in the draft.

The reality is this, it's still a team game and Texas has issues that warrant concern. I'm echoing your concern about that. I am. I think it won't be because of Arch Manning. I think Manning is every bit as good as all those that were in his corner felt, but I don't think that Texas as a team is as good and against that schedule."

Looking at Arch Manning and Texas's schedule in 2025

Tim Brando mentioned that he thinks Texas's schedule could cause problems next season. The Longhorns start the season with the most difficult out-of-conference opponent they could have drawn. They will play the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, on the road to start the season.

Additionally, many of their toughest matchups are on the road. Notably, they play Georgia on the road in the third-to-last game of the season. They also play an improved Florida team on the road in early October.

