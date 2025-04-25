“He has a back up plan”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders gives guests a concert after not getting picked in the first round

Shedeur Sanders was surprisingly one of the few prospects who did not hear his name called out in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. Although Sanders had planned a party on Thursday with close friends and family for when he was going to be drafted, the quarterback didn't let the events in Green Bay dampen his spirits.

Sanders continued with his party despite not making it to the NFL just yet. He even did a rendition of his rap, "Perfect Timing," at his gathering in Texas.

Fans suggested that the Colorado star also has a backup if he doesn't go pro in the league.

"At least he has a back up plan when he goes undrafted," one tweeted.

"Was going to say don't quit your day job but.....," another added.

"After the way it went he realized he might need other employment," a third commented.

A few others also praised Sanders' personality for not letting the draft dampen his spirits.

"Well, at least he is in good spirits!" one wrote.

"Dude is staying in good spirits. I firmly believe everything happens for a reason & this will work out in Sanders favor," a user tweeted.

"They can’t break his spirit. That Deion son man. They are swag out no matter what. You don’t hear what he saying.. he still shining lol," a fan added.

Sanders began his collegiate journey at Jackson State in 2021. He played two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two more years.

The Buffs retired his No. 2 jersey at their spring football game on Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders is projected as an early Day 2 pick in 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is now regarded as one of the best players remaining in this year's draft. He is projected to be taken early in the second round.

Per reports, the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers have still been linked with Sanders.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen where Sanders will land in the big league.

