Minnesota Vikings quarterback coach Josh McCown's son, Owen McCown, finds himself in the middle of a controversy ahead of the 2025 season. After beginning his journey with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022, the quarterback transferred to play for the UTSA Roadrunners in 2023.According to a report from TigerSportsReport last week, former Memphis safety Tahj Ra-El leaked the team's defensive playbook to Owen McCown before their showdown during the 2024 season. On Thursday, alleged leaked DMs between the players are going viral online.&quot;VIRAL: Screenshots show former Memphis DB Tahj Ra-El sending UTSA QB Owen McCown the Tigers' playbook before the game,&quot; College Transfer Portal tweeted on X.Fans took to social media to react to these DMs between the two.&quot;He should be banned from football,&quot; one fan commented about Ra-El.&quot;Well this is insane,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;That's nasty work,&quot; this fan wrote.More fans shared their reactions to the supposed leaked chat.&quot;IDK what's worse, throwing your team under the bus or willingly cheating to win lmao,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;He (Tahj Ra-El) sabotaged them and then dipped for Purdue,&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;Digital footprints gonna make for so many good documentaries in a few years,&quot; one fan commented.The UTSA Roadrunners took on the Memphis Tigers in November 2024. McCown's team emerged victorious with a 44-36 final score at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The quarterback recorded a total of 280 yards and four touchdowns passing in that game.On the other hand, Tahj Ra-El transferred to the Purdue Boilermakers ahead of the 2025 season. In a statement released by Purdue on Thursday, the team &quot;does not have any concerns moving forward&quot; about Ra-El.Owen McCown attends the AAC Media Days ahead of Year 3 with the UTSA RoadrunnersAmid the controversy, Owen McCown was in attendance at the 2025 AAC Media Days on Thursday.On social media, UTSA insider JJ Perez shared a photo of the UTSA QB posing with the AAC trophy at the event.&quot;UTSA QB Owen McCown poses with the American Conference championship trophy,&quot; Perez wrote in the caption of the tweet.During his debut campaign with the Roadrunners in 2023, McCown saw time in seven games and put up 442 yards and four TDs passing. The team finished with a 9-4 record and a Frisco Bowl victory over Marshall.Last season, he took over as the team's starting quarterback. Owen led them to a 7-4 campaign and a Myrtle Beach Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina. The quarterback recorded a total of 3,424 yards and 25 TDs passing.