"He became more of a QB coach": Tom Brady reveals Bill Belichick's unique trait that UNC players can benefit from in 2025

Legendary coach Bill Belichick will have Richmond at Chapel Hill for the Week 3 game of the 2025 college football season. With a disastrous opening weekend against TCU and a big win against Charlotte last Saturday, coach Belichick will look to capitalize on the team's momentum and secure a victory. As of late, there has been skepticism over the coach's ability to lead a college team, especially developing the quarterbacks, since Tom Brady was the only jackpot Belichick discovered in his illustrious career of over five decades. Reacting to this whole narrative, the seven-time Super Bowl champ claimed that Belichick is an absolute GOAT when it comes to developing QBs. He revealed that Belichick has a unique ability to remain versatile when it comes to training the players.The former Patriots QB shared instances from his New England career after he got picked in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.“In my second year. It's training camp, and we had a very good quarterback coach named Dick Rehbein, and God rest his soul. Unfortunately, he passed away in training camp of a heart attack, and it was a very difficult loss for our team,” Brady said to Colin Cowherd on his show on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis untimely demise left a huge void in the coaching staff and it was Belichick who stepped in while also training the defensive unit of the team.“The way that we found a way to continue on that season is Bill Belichick became more of a quarterback coach than we ever imagined. Him being a quarterback coach. He was a defensive head coach, very involved in defensive game playing. But he decided to come in every week and teach the quarterbacks about coverage,” he added.Bill Belichick makes his feelings known for Week 3 showdownIt was a good week of practice for the UNC team, where Belichick was seen calling plays and training the athletes with his usual drills. Earlier this week he spoke to the reporters and mentioned that Richmond happens to be an impressive team to play against. And it will be a challenge to take them down.“All looking forward to this week, and it’s already started; it feels like we’re on a schedule here. Richmond’s an impressive team to watch. You know, Coach (Russ) Huesman has done a good job there, and they have a very experienced staff on the offensive side of the ball,” Belichick said.If UNC aspires to make the playoff, at least 10+ wins would be necessary by the end of the season. That means each and every game going forward would be crucial to keep their postseason aspirations alive.