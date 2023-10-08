Quarterback JJ McCarthy once again displayed his prowess on the field for the Michigan Wolverines. In their week 6 game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, McCarthy played a key role as the Wolverines recorded a dominant 52-10 win.

The win was coach Jim Harbaugh's sixth straight for the season as the Wolverines remain one of the unbeaten teams in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines look like strong favorites to emerge as the champions of the Big Ten East division and secure a berth in the college football playoffs.

Coach Harbaugh had nothing but high praise for McCarthy after the win over the Gophers. The quarterback had 219 passing yards and a passing touchdown while boasting a 70% pass completion percentage.

In the post-game conference, Harbaugh talked about how he reckons McCarthy might be the best quarterback in the college football scene:

"There's a lot of great quarterbacks around the country, and I hear them talk about how this may be one of the best quarterback drafts ever. Sometimes they say that in September, early October. I know there are, there's a lot of really good ones. There's nobody we'd rather have than JJ McCarthy."

"Haven't watched all the guys, starting to watch some of the others, play-for-play. JJ McCarthy- maybe I am a little biased, I'm trying not to be, I think he's the best one. I really do. Certainly nobody that we'd rather have", Harbaugh said.

The Michigan Wolverines were the favorites, but their resounding victory margin will boost their morale. Both the offensive and defensive line were on top of their game, with McCarthy making his opportunities count.

There's a reason why the starting defensive line has allowed just 24 points this season, which was pretty evident against Minnesota.

JJ McCarthy - Stats so far this season

McCarthy has been the starting quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines after competing with Cade McNamara last season.

McNamara decided to transfer to Iowa State after losing his QB1 job. So far, McCarthy has been a reliable unit on the field in terms of offense. Last season, he recorded 2,719 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns to end the 2022 campaign.

McCarthy has been enjoying the same kind of success with his game. This season, he has recorded 1,290 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. Can he lead his team to a spot in the college football playoffs?