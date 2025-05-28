“HE BETTER Drive safe!!!”: CFB fans react as Kirby Smart beats Alabama to secure commitment from 4-star ATH Ryan Mosley

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs secured the commitment of four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley for the 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday. Mosley chose Georgia over Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Nebraska, according to Sports Illustrated.

Following the announcement, fans had a lot to say.

"@vol_equalizer RYAN MOSLEY HE BETTER Drive safe," a fan said.

Another said, "Better go ahead and enroll in a driving course now!"

One added, "Not a take at South Carolina. Glad he found his home though. Hope he has good car insurance."

Some fans applauded the decision and look forward to seeing how Mosley performs in Smart's offense.

"BANGGGGG Something good is a brewing in Fitzgerald," a fan said.

Another commented, " Dawg Nation really wanted this kid. Huge in-state pick up for Kirby. This young man is a baller, the future is bright with Jared throwing to him! #GoDawgs"

Mosley joins fellow wide receivers Vance Spafford, Brady Marchese, tight end Lincoln Keys, safeties Jordan Smith, Zech Fort, Kealan Jones, defensive lineman Seven Cloud and quarterback Jared Curtis as 2026 commits.

What could Ryan Mosley bring to Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs?

According to Sports Illustrated, Ryan Mosley is a five-star prospect and the 182nd-best player in the country. He's ranked 23rd in Georgia according to composite rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound WR attends Carrollton High School (Georgia). He is a fast and skilled hometown prospect set to start his collegiate football career with one of the best teams.

Mosley will add size and skill to the wide receiver position in 2026. The Bulldogs are primarily a running team and could use some offensive firepower with the next batch of commits.

Mosley, Vance Spafford and Brady Marchese will provide depth at the wideout position in 2026. Tight end Lincoln Keys would also fancy his chances of developing in a proven NFL talent factory at Georgia.

In the meantime, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are aiming for their first CFB national title since going back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

