"He was better than Ty Simpson": CFB fans react as former Alabama QB wins starting role in ACC school

Boston College chose former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan as its starter for the 2025 season, per ESPN. The news follows the Crimson Tide's announcement just a day earlier that Ty Simpson will be their QB1 this year.Simpson spent two seasons backing up Jalen Milroe, and won the starting job at Tuscaloosa over Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.Meanwhile, Lonergan transferred to Boston College after limited playing time in his two years at Alabama, and some fans think he is a better option than Simpson.&quot;He was actually good in my opinion he was better than Ty Simpson,&quot; one said.&quot;Man I hated to see him leave much better QB than Ty Simpson imo,&quot; a fan said.Lonergan was the No. 36 recruit in the 2023 class, according to ESPN. He is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks Boston College has ever landed on paper.Lonergan took most of the first-team reps in Boston College's Tuesday’s practice, and fans are excited about his new chapter with the school.&quot;I am interested to see how Boston College competes this season,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Go ball out man,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Rooting for him, I think he’ll do well,&quot; one added.&quot;Let’s go BC! Get In,&quot; a person said.Lonergan now joins Pitt’s Eli Holstein as another former Alabama quarterback who transferred to an ACC school and is named their starter.High school coach defends Dylan Lonergan’s limited opportunity at AlabamaDylan Lonergan saw limited action at Alabama, as he appeared in just three games, one in the 2023 season and two in the next season. He redshirted in 2023 to preserve three years of eligibility.Nick Saban initially showed confidence in Lonergan, but Jalen Milroe ultimately secured the starting role.Lonergan’s high school offensive coordinator P.J. Katz expressed frustration over the lack of playing time his former quarterback received in Tuscaloosa.“Dylan pushed every single day to play,” Katz said (via SI). “Internally, there’s a lot of things that were coming back to me from those guys of how close he was to being ready, but was the team ready for him, you know? And then, of course, the rest is history with Jalen. Dylan never really got a chance to show what he could do.”Over his two seasons at Alabama, Lonergan went 2-for-2 for 12 yards in 2023 and 5-for-6 for 23 yards in 2024. He is set to make his Boston College debut on Aug. 30, when the Eagles host Fordham at Alumni Stadium.