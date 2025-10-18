"He can absolutely sling the rock": Tim Tebow raves about Lane Kiffin's new QB1 pick after Ole Miss lost Austin Simmons to injury

After missing out on the College Football Playoff last season, it appears Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss are determined to become the first team from the SEC to earn that honor. The Rebels are unbeaten this season and have been on a terrific run. Despite losing starting QB Austin Simmons after the first two games of the season due to an injury, Kiffin brought his trump card, Trinidad Chambliss, to the picture.

Ad

The 23-year-old QB rose to fame in just four games after playing DII football for three years at Ferris State. It appears Kiffin will proceed with Chambliss at center when they take on the mighty Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8. According to former Heisman winner Tim Tebow, Chambliss is the find of the season and Kiffin should stick with him.

While speaking on SportsCenter, Tebow mentioned that Chambliss' versatility and dual-threat skills make him stand out. He also pointed out that the young QB has displayed enough to cement his position as Ole Miss' QB1.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yeah, there’s no doubt Austin Simmons can play. He is a really good player. He can absolutely sling the rock. But I believe that Trinidad Chambliss has done enough to earn the job,” Tebow said on Saturday.

NCAA Football: Washington State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Ad

"I really believe it is his job. He’s got an 87 QBR, he has led the team, he has been incredible on third down in the red zone, he’s done great with his legs in big games, especially in clutch moments this year.

“And then he’s a better passer than people give him credit for. This is that dynamic young man, and I think you got to give Lane Kiffin a lot of credit,” he added.

Ad

Lane Kiffin not bothered by outside noise for Week 8

The upcoming matchup is likely going to be the biggest SEC blockbuster of the season. If Kiffin and Co. manage to win the game, this gets the team closer to their postseason aspirations.

While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Kiffin mentioned that he was not bothered by the outside noise even though experts claim that it will be a big factor at Athens.

Ad

“I think that the noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football,” Kiffin said.

After the Georgia faceoff, Ole Miss has Oklahoma, South Carolina, Citadel, Florida and MS State as other remaining opponents of the season. Expect Kiffin to record at least 11 wins this season and Chambliss to lead his team to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More