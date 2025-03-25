"He can do it all": Fans awestruck with Cam Ward's insane trick play at Miami Pro Day

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is capturing the most attention ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, which will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay. After leading the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff, Ward is viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, alongside Shedeur Sanders.

After declining to showcase his arm at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, Ward showed what he had at Miami pro day on Monday. He turned heads with one of the tricks he had in mind.

In the trick play, Ward snaps the ball and passes it to his closest wideout, who distributes it further before finally a player throws it deep, where Ward runs and catches it for a touchdown. Ward wanted to show that not only does he have good hands but can also catch it like an elite receiver.

Upon watching it, fans went wild over Ward’s trickery.

“@camward showing off the hands 🙌,” one fan said.

The clip instantly gained traction, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans. One user commented:

"Omg Browns need to grab him and we need to run this play."

“He can do it all!” another wrote.

Another fan humorously added:

"The trick play on air is crazy work lol."

"QB1 🫢🫳," another added.

“That play looks like it takes 3 business days to complete. Who's your O LINE 🧐”

The comments kept pouring in, with reactions ranging from playful jabs to genuine admiration:

“Flea flicker NCAA 😂,” another posted.

“Good look, Cam 💪🏽💪🏽,” one fan commented.

“Let him come and play.🔥,” another said.

Cam Ward delivers bold message to Titans top brass

The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If rumors are to be believed, they are looking to draft a quarterback, and Cam Ward is among the top signal-callers available for the taking.

That's why the Titans' scouts and coaches were at the University of Miami on Monday. Ward had a bold message for them as he sat down with NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Cameron Wolfe to talk about his pro day.

"I said, 'I'm solidifying it today,'" Ward said.

Ward will receive stiff competition from the likes of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

