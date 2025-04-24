"He can even have a bigger impact than Micah Parsons": Joel Klatt makes bold prediction for Penn State's Abdul Carter

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is an absolute beast who has been one of the most talked-about prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His raw strength and agility with size have been impressive, something that caught the attention of top teams.

He was projected to be the top pick for the Tennessee Titans; however, the franchise has other needs. According to NFL insider Joel Klatt, who recently dropped his mock draft 3.0, Carter could be a hot target for the New York Giants. Brian Daboll and Co. own the No. 3 pick.

Klatt justified his pick by saying that Carter is a steal for any defensive scheme that brings him in. Since the Giants have rectified their quarterback woes with the signing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, Carter could be a major addition on the defensive side.

Klatt believes his impact could be bigger than Micah Parsons, who has been a prominent face in the NFL.

“I actually think the Giants are going to go to Abdul Carter, Edge rusher from Penn State," Klatt said on Tuesday (04:10), via 'The Joel Klatt Show.' "Listen again, I've talked a lot about Abdul Carter. This guy's phenomenal. I think that he could have an even bigger impact than Micah Parsons in the National Football League. He's a bit longer and he's more raw on the edge. He can go back and play the second level. He can go to the edge. He really only played out there one year, and he was a monster, whether it was Ohio State playing Notre Dame in the playoff. I mean, every single game, the opposition would have to have a game plan for No. 11.

"And I really love what they could build, by the way. So, looking at the Giants, think about that defensive front. So you'd have Abdul Carter, who you can move around and you can create against persons like impact Brian Burns came on, Thibodaux and Dexter Lawrence.”

Abdul Carter could be a target for the Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter has been drawing interest from several teams apart from the New York Giants. The Browns could also be a perfect landing spot. Even though they need a QB, having a prospect like Carter brings depth to the defensive scheme.

Myles Garrett recently signed a $160 million extension that will keep him in Cleveland for four more years. Carter’s addition could prove lethal, and he would develop his game sitting behind Garrett. Carter is expected to be off the board within the first five picks.

