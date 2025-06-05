"He can be a monster" - CFB analyst claims Nico Iamaleava's exit wouldn't hurt Tennessee with Joey Aguilar under center

Nico Iamaleava's departure from Tennessee was one of the weirdest episodes of this spring. The quarterback stalled for a renegotiation of his NIL deal, only to leave the school for a much more expensive market and take a pay cut to join the UCLA Bruins. He was unable to attract the interest of a program of similar standing to the Volunteers.

Ad

Ad

Trending

While some Vols fans might be worried that they lost their most important weapon for the upcoming season, college football analyst RJ Young seems confident that they might have found their secret weapon in Joey Aguilar. Speaking on Tuesday, Young said the following about Aguilar:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, Joey Aguilar, I don't think that dude is a step back, Young said about Nico Iamaleava's replacement (4:00). "I actually think that it might be a one-for-one. It might be even a step up, depending on how you feel about Nico if you're a Tennessee fan.

Ad

"But I've been looking at this and I say it straight up. That dude passed for 3000 yards back-to-back seasons. If he has a 2025 like he had 2023, he can be a monster. We are talking 3700, 3800 yards passing"

NCAA Football: South Alabama at Appalachian State - Source: Imagn

Aguilar comes from being the starter for the Appalachian State Mountaineers for two seasons. While he led them to a winning 8-5 season in 2023, their 2024 record of 5-6 was much more modest. Previously, he had played at Diablo Valley for two seasons.

Ad

In 2023, he was a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection and was named the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year.

Tennessee jumps up in Power Index following Nico Iamaleava's departure

In ESPN's latest Football Power Index, the Tennessee Volunteers shot up to the No. 10 spot in terms of odds of winning the national championship. While some people might be surprised to see a Iamaleava-less Tennessee team move up in the rankings, ESPN's Greg McElroy gave a potential explanation for the change this Wednesday:

Ad

"They might have actually just accounted for the fact that Nico wasn't good," Said the former Alabama quarterback on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning'

The signal-caller's decision to leave Knoxville remains one of the most mistifying of recent times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.