"He can do no wrong": Sherrone Moore's Michigan debut gets graded by CFB Insider

Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines had an up-and-down season. After winning the 2023 National Championship, the Wolverines took a huge step back. The team replaced coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the offseason, and as a result, they did not have the same success.

On Monday, Greg McElroy graded first-year head coaches on "Always College Football." When speaking about Sherrone Moore, he gave him a B+. He did not punish him for the team's regression considering they never truly addressed the quarterback situation in the offseason.

"Nobody anticipated them being back in the college football playoff, at least I didn't," McElroy said. "I told you in the preseason, I didn't think Michigan was gonna have a great year. They lost too many pieces. There was too much uncertainty at the quarterback position. But I did not anticipate that level of regression offensively. They were 130th in the country in passing." [43:00]

McElroy then went on to talk about Sherrone Moore getting some leeway from the fanbase for his late-season wins over Ohio State and Alabama.

"Some of the decisions made by Sherrone Moore throughout the year, he didn't ace the test, it was far from flawless, but it was far from majorly flawed as well. They killed Northwestern, they finally got some confidence and momentum going. Then they shock Ohio State in Columbus as a massive underdog. At this point, he can do no wrong right."

"You just beat Ohio State. Ohio State's about to go win the National Championship. You just beat Ohio State in Columbus. It doesn't get any better than that. Well, you make things a little better by beating Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

Greg McElroy praises Sherrone Moore and Michigan for its recruiting class

Another thing Greg McElroy praised Michigan for was its recruiting class this off-season. He did not factor it into his grades, but he gave them credit for recruiting several top recruits. The most notable player Sherrone Moore helped recruit is quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood is a five-star recruit who was ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class. Michigan successfully lured him away from LSU after he originally committed to the Tigers.

Additionally, the Wolverines signed five-star recruit, offensive tackle Andrew Babalola. In addition to the two five-star recruits, the Wolverines signed 13 four-star recruits to join their team next season.

