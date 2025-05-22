"He could not care less about it": Josh Pate claims despite following Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer took over Alabama without fear

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer took over for legendary head coach Nick Saban last season. Saban coached the Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023, winning six national championships with the team. As a result, it will be challenging for DeBoer to have the same success as his predecessor.

Ad

However, it does not seem like DeBoer is worried about living up to the standard Saban set. He is content to forge his own legacy. On Thursday, Josh Pate posted a new video to his YouTube channel, speaking about DeBoer and how he feels about following Saban (Timestamp 1:15).

"The one thing I've picked up on being around Kalen DeBoer is, the whole you don't want to take over for a legend thing is lost on him. He's not just coach speaking you when he says that stuff, he could not care less about it. What he cared about is, do I have the tools? Will I be given the tools? As long as I'm given the tools, I couldn't care less who I'm following."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Whether it's a dumpster fire or whether it was a dynasty. I'll forge my own legacy. He really feels that way. I think those fans respect that about him."

Ad

While Nick Saban has one of the most impressive legacies as a college football head coach, Kalen DeBoer is not someone without experience. He led the Washington Huskies to the national championship game in 2023, losing to Michigan. However, in his first season at Alabama, the Crimson Tide had their first sub-10 win season since 2007, finishing 9-4.

Josh Pate discusses the challenges for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama next season

After discussing how Kalen DeBoer feels about following Nick Saban in Alabama, he started to speak about what to expect from the Crimson Tide next season. He admitted that there are some question marks for the program.

Ad

"Ultimately, this year, you're wondering things about them. Will they be able to run the ball like they did? Of course the QB question is still there. If he is what we think he is as an offensive head coach. If Ryan Grubb is what we think he is as coordinator, that offensive profile will be fine. They'll be a 10+ win team and they'll be in the SEC race."

While Pate says those things will make Alabama fans happy, it is asking a lot. There is no doubt that there are many question marks around Alabama's roster heading into next season, so it could be challenging for the team to qualify for the college football playoff again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!