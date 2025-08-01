"He carries himself like an older guy": Deion Sanders' Colorado star raves about Jordan Seaton's prominence in 2025 roster

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has become a cornerstone on Colorado’s offensive line. Now in his sophomore year, the former five-star recruit started all 13 games as a true freshman, protecting former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ blind side. He allowed only three sacks the entire campaign and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention as well as multiple Freshman All-American honors.He is one of the youngest players in the unit and has earned the respect of his older teammates, including veteran offensive lineman Zy Crisler.“Seat is a unique kid,” Crisler said, according to Colorado beat reporter Jake Schwanitz on X on Friday. “He’s a younger guy but he carries himself like an older guy. He plays like an older guy, experienced guy. Seat a dawg. He’s going to be great.”Jake Schwanitz @JakeDNVRLINKZy Crisler on what he’s seen from Jordan Seaton since becoming a Buff.“Seat is a unique kid. He’s a younger guy but he carries himself like an older guy. He plays like an older guy, experienced guy. Seat a dawg. He’s going to be great.”The 2025 Buffaloes offensive line is filled with experienced players, including Tyler Brown, Phillip Houston, Zarian McGill, Crisler and Mana Taimani. The respect is mutual, as Seaton said in March, via Sports Illustrated:&quot;I'm still learning from those seniors, I don't know it all. I value this offensive line, I value this school, I value this program. For me, it may mean a little bit more to me, so I got to do more, do extra. I just want to be that guy where they can turn to and be like, 'Yeah, he's a young guy, but he's consistent every day.' My goal is I'm trying to chase consistency.&quot;Jordan Seaton is confident about Colorado’s 2025 rosterJordan Seaton is not worried about the changes in the lineup that occurred after the 2024 season. At the Big 12 media days in July, Seaton referred to the cornerstone players Colorado has lost to the NFL, including Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.&quot;Don't count us out,&quot; Seaton said on July 10. &quot;Everyone knows we lost a lot of good players, but we brought in a lot of new good ones. ... Don't count us out, you know what I'm saying? If you don't respect us now, you're gonna respect us later.”The Buffs are deciding between two quarterbacks, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. At receiver, Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller are supposed to make up the receiving corps after LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. left for the NFL. Colorado will also rely on running backs Dallan Hayden and Micah Welch in the upcoming season.On defense, the program is expected to be stronger up front with Arden Walker and Alabama transfer Jehiem Oatis. The second remains a strength, with DJ McKinney, Colton Hood, Preston Hodge and new safety Tawfiq Byard.