"He comes from a strong military background": Former Jets scout makes bold prediction for Jalen Milroe

The NFL Combine is nearly complete, delivering a wealth of intriguing draft insights from Indianapolis, including former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe among the standout prospects. He may have boosted his 2025 NFL Draft stock with an uncommon physical measurement - his hand size.

At the Combine, Milroe’s hands measured 9 3/8 inches, surpassing the 9-inch threshold most teams prefer for quarterbacks, per 247 Sports.

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly believes Milroe could be a surprise first-round pick for the Jets. On Saturday, Kelly took to X:

“I would not be the least bit surprised to see the Jets reach for QB Jalen Milroe in the first-round at No. 7.

“He comes from a strong Military background and Aaron Glenn is a Parcells guy. Milroe was recruited by Saban. There is close relation in the coaching tree between Parcells, Glenn Belichick and Saban.”

With new Jets coach Aaron Glenn having ties to Bill Parcells - who also influenced Saban and Bill Belichick - the connection makes sense, per Kelly.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell, another Parcells disciple, previously worked with Glenn in Detroit, reinforcing Kelly’s belief that Glenn would favor a structured, disciplined quarterback like Milroe.

“Jaxson Dart’s nature and vibe is too wild, unstructured and undisciplined,” Kelly added.

“If a deal is not made for Cam Ward, it’s going to be Milroe to the Jets. This is about fit. Milroe fits Glenn. I have a 2nd round game film grade on Milroe. That was his film grade in 2024. But, the more I think about it Milroe to the Jets makes too much sense.”

Milroe is widely viewed as a high-risk, high-reward prospect. CBS Sports’ latest mock draft projects him as high as No. 3 overall, adding to the growing speculation about where he will land on draft night.

Jalen Milroe is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect in the NFL Draft

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect in the NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Crimson Tide, he ranked seventh in program history with 6,016 passing yards and eighth with 45 passing touchdowns. His 64.3% career completion rate made him one of just nine Alabama quarterbacks to surpass 60%, per USA Today.

While he struggled at the Senior Bowl, adding to concerns, his upside outweighs the risks.

Over the past two seasons, Milroe accounted for 39 touchdowns against 17 interceptions and added nearly 1,700 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

