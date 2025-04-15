"He has competitiveness that really fuels him": QB coach makes thoughts clear about Jaxson Dart as top NFL draft prospect 

The third quarterback after Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward - who has been catching the national spotlight - is the Ole Miss passer Jaxson Dart. He is expected to be next in line to go off the board once Sanders and Ward find their destinations in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Dart is a versatile passer who has been an underdog throughout the draft. Speaking about his agility and competitiveness, prominent quarterback coach and former NFL star John Bock made his thoughts clear on how Dart stands out from other prospects.

Bock mentioned that Jaxson Dart's attacking mindset and ability to scramble makes him unique. Any team that brings him in can plan for the future and build a roster around him.

“I think the first thing is just that he has a competitiveness that really fuels him, and so he's going to attack this next step in the journey with everything that he's got,” Bocks said to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garofolo on Monday’s episode of The Insiders. [Timestamp - 18:20]

Jaxson Dart at the NFL combine. (Credits: IMAGN)

“And so I think as he kind of has to grow into some of the things he's going to be asked to do at the NFL level, it's somebody that's going to attack that, and he's going to be able to go through the little bumps and the learning things you have to go through, but he's going to do with the competitiveness.

"I think Jaxson has a lot of confidence in himself going into this next step. And I think when you're working with young quarterbacks, they have to have that if they're going to go through this initial journey and the bumps of the first couple years, they have to do it with that competitive edge. And I think Jaxson has it,” he added.

Jaxson Dart could be a potential Saints target

The current situation inside the New Orleans Saints locker room demands a young rookie quarterback since Derek Carr is almost out due to a season-ending injury. Moreover, the aging Saints team and its defense are practically ready to get revamped in the next 2-3 years. Hence, having a young passer in the pocket will help Moore plan for the future.

Last season, Dart registered 4,279 yards and scored 29 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions. He was fourth in the FBS with a QBR of 86.3 per ESPN stats. If picked by New Orleans, he can translate these skills to the NFL.

