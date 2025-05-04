"He is the complete package": Mike Norvell lavishes praise on Gavin Sawchuk

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles will have a new running back in Gavin Sawchuk. The former Oklahoma Sooners running back will battle for the starting position.

Norvell seems to be fired up about Sawchuk's arrival in Tallahassee. The coach released a statement on Sunday, hyping up the running back and what he could bring to the Seminoles this season.

“I’m excited to welcome Gavin into the Nole Family,” Norvell said. "He is an explosive back who has a chance to be a game-changer. He is the complete package out of the backfield. He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skills and is fantastic pass protection."

Sawchuk ran for 744 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 but took a step back last season with only 128 yards and a touchdown while missing four games with an injury.

The Littleton, Colorado, native has 2,597 yards with 24 touchdowns rushing in his career. He also has 736 yards on 95 receptions with six scores as a receiver.

Sawchuck is the second running back to transfer out of Oklahoma this spring. Sam Franklin transferred to South Florida after the Sooners landed former California running back Jaydn Ott

After last season's disappointing output, Gavin Sawchuk will look to find his stride in the ACC. The Seminoles' lead back role figures to be wide open, with Roydell Williams and Kam Davis as the most likely competitors for the role.

Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season. Florida State entered 2024 among the favorites to win the ACC and enter the College Football Playoff. Instead, they went 2-10 with a single conference win.

While the Noles had issues all around, the running game struggled with 82.2 rushing yards per game, ranked No. 132 in the nation.

Mike Norvell adds another important transfer in the portal

Gavin Sawchuk was not the only addition to the Seminoles' offense on Sunday, as Mike Norvell's squad also added former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Gavin Blackwell.

Blackwell is coming off a four-reception, 34-yard season. However, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver brings experience to a young wide receiver room after playing at Chapel Hill for three years.

The Sun Valley High School product has 38 career receptions for 448 yards and a score. He played in 29 games for the Tar Heels after coming in as a 4-star prospect. Blackwell expects to see more playing time and find better production under coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State will open the season at home against Alabama on Aug. 30.

