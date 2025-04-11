"He was cool as cucumber": Riley Leonard recalls interaction with Marcus Freeman after humiliating NIU loss

Riley Leonard had an incredible experience during his final season at Notre Dame, when he experienced both the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. His first setback was in Week 2 of the 2024 season, when they faced Northern Illinois, who were certainly underdogs against a mighty Fighting Irish, especially after Marcus Freeman and Co. defeated Mike Elko's Texas A&M in Week 1.

NIU handed Notre Dame a 16-14 loss at home, leaving ND fans unloading at Leonard & Co. While speaking to legendary NFL coach Jon Gruden, Leonard recalled the matchup.

The Notre Dame QB was the latest among Gruden’s QB picks to attend his iconic series this week. The duo shared each other's experiences, with Leonard giving a flashback to his collegiate journey.

Gruden pulled up the tape from the NIU game and asked what his mindset was after the game and how he managed to get out of the slump. Leonard mentioned it was the best thing that ever happened to him. In all true senses, it was an eye-opener for the program and he shared how Freeman kept his cool despite a terrible backlash.

“It’s really tough, and I learned a lot, and I kind of have a different answer every time I kind of revisit that game," Leonard said Wednesday. "But, dang, did I learn so much. And it’s the best thing that ever happened for me because I was a guy who probably walked into this game, first time ever, playing at Notre Dame Stadium, and I’m thinking, I gotta put on a show for these people. I gotta play really good for these fans.” [Timestamp - 14:00]

“The rest of the season, it was kind of just everybody in that facility versus the world," Leonard added. "You know, one thing I did was surround myself with people who had been in my shoes, because I call Sam Hartman up, I went out to dine with Tyler Buckner, who was a quarterback at. ND, transferred to Alabama, went through some adversity himself.

"I’m meeting with Marcus Freeman. I’m going into Marcus Freeman’s office on Sunday afternoon, scared to death. I’m like, all right, he’s gonna tell me the worst of the worst, right? You’re done. And I walk in there, he’s got his feet up, throws me some candy. What’s up, Ry? He was cool as a cucumber. And that was the best thing that could have happened for me."

Riley Leonard could find his name being called in 2025 NFL Draft

The 22-year-old’s journey to the top has been quite inspirational. He was almost nobody until last year, but suddenly rose to dominance after leading his team to a national championship game. Although Notre Dame couldn't win the game, Leonard showcased his mettle with arm strength and accurate throws.

Last season, he racked up 2,861 yards and threw 21 touchdowns against eight interceptions. As per Ben Solak of ESPN, Leonard could be a sixth-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthew Stafford is aging and the Rams will need to find his replacement. Leonard could be a great choice. If he manages to translate his skill sets to the NFL with the same intensity, he could reap great success.

