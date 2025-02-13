"He'd get booed out": 3x national champ Urban Meyer explains why top teams like Ohio State can't help struggling colleges

Urban Meyer, a three-time national champion coach, has seen college football from both ends.

From struggling to get workout gear at Bowling Green to winning titles at Florida and Ohio State, he understands the deep divide between powerhouse programs and smaller schools. But with major changes coming, like universities being able to directly pay athletes, Meyer has concerns about fairness and rule enforcement.

Meyer believes there are two kinds of programs, those with power and those that operate in the shadows, bending rules to survive. In a conversation with Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone on The Triple Option, on Thursday, Urban shared his thoughts.

“The NCAA is toothless. There are no rules,” Meyer said. [22:24]

He pointed out how the NCAA sent a memo after a tampering case, essentially admitting that they couldn’t enforce violations.

“Every time we try to set a rule or enforce a rule, we get litigated and we lose,” he said. “Why would they ever give up power?”

He recalled his early days at Bowling Green, where resources were scarce.

"I can imagine ime ad at Alabama walking in the middle of the field saying hey don't worry about our record. Everything'soing to be okay but we helped you know we helped Vanderbilt and we helped Wake Forest we help Texas Tech we're going to try to make this thing more equal he get booed out of the stadium it's not happening he's going to he's going to really help his hicus is on Alabama," Meyer said. [25:27]

With the Big Ten and SEC gaining more control, Meyer doesn’t see real collaboration happening. Change is coming, but for struggling schools, help from the top might never arrive.

Urban Meyer on Eagles' defensive masterclass against Mahomes in Super Bowl

Urban Meyer ͏was stunn͏ed by what ͏he s͏aw in͏ the Supe͏r Bowl. ͏Pa͏trick Mahomes,͏ o͏ne o͏f͏ ͏the best quar͏terbacks in ͏NFL history, faced͏ 42͏ dropbacks an͏d͏ zero pressures from the Eagles.͏

“I've never seen Patrick mahomes under so much duress,” Meyer said͏. [2:50 onwards]

"When you saw Patrick Mahomes over the year you know the recent years is he is so dangerous outside the pocket so I wonder if they just wanted to keep him in that pocket play coverage behind them and it started working and they just kept dialing it up I don't think to say that once again I've been around football a long time I've never heard of that 42 against the best quarterback in the game."

The Eagles’ defensive approach was simple but effective. Instead of attacking, they focused on containing Mahomes. Usually, he's dangerous outside the pocket, but every time he escaped, the Eagles caught him.

Meyer credited defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for turning the Eagles from 26th in defense to No. 1. Despite Kansas City adjusting protections with Travis Kelce, Meyer was amazed. For him, the game was a coaching and execution masterclass.

