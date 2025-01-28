"He'd be in line with freshmen" - Ryan Day promises no special treatment for LeBron James if he ever plays at Ohio State

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been basking in the glow of winning the national championship with the Buckeyes after a rollercoaster season. On Monday, he appeared on the "Jimmy Fallon Show," where he detailed the Buckeyes' arduous journey after losing to the Michigan Wolverines to national champions.

There were also moments of hilarity when Fallon pulled up Ohio native LeBron James's 2022 tweet in which he jokingly asked whether he would be eligible for any other college sport apart from basketball (4:15).

"Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work?" LeBron James tweeted.

In a lighthearted comment, the national championship-winning Ryan Day revealed his thoughts on whether the Lakers star would be an instant starter in his Buckeyes team and promised no special treatment for the NBA legend.

"Well, first of all, LeBron is a huge fan of Ohio State and has been a great supporter," Ryan Day said. "But that being said, he'd be right in line with the freshmen in the back of the room. He would have to work his way up, he doesn't get any special treatment."

Ryan Day makes stance on Ohio State future clear

During Friday's segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," Ryan Day revealed his stance on his Ohio State future clear after speculation linking him to various NFL jobs after leading the Buckeyes to the national championship.

"You know they don't really reach out to me," Day said (9:40). "They reach out I guess to my agent and that happens sometimes I guess but we've not really engaged because I love Ohio State and I wanna be here as long as I can. No, it's not a goal (coaching in the NFL) and I would say that I wouldn't consider that somewhere down the line.

"But my son is a sophomore in high school, my daughters are in middle school and they love it here and I wanna be here through their run through high school and then see what the next phase brings but like I said, once the confetti fell, that was it on to next year," Day said.

During the national championship celebrations in Columbus on Sunday, both athletic director Ross Bjork, who backed Ryan Day after losing to the Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State President Ted Carter revealed that they were working on extending the coach's contract.

