"He decided, 'you know what I am rebuilding this thing'": When Joel Klatt explained how Jim Harbaugh revamped Michigan program

Two years ago, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt explained how Jim Harbaugh revamped the Michigan Wolverines program. In "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," on Nov. 28, 2022, the analyst pointed out that Harbaugh faced a turning point in his career that made him change his coaching style.

Ad

Klatt shared that in the 2018 season, the coach utilized the same offensive tactics as other teams. He mentioned how the Wolverines ran RPO plays that worked for programs like the Clemson Tigers.

However, it wasn't enough for Michigan to compete with the best teams in the league. Before the 2021 season, Klatt believed Harbaugh had decided to play his style of football, which resulted in their success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This Michigan program went from 10-3 in 2018 to 9-4 in 2019 to 2-4 in the COVID year, right? So it just bottomed out. Didn't work, not even close, and Jim Harbaugh decided, you know what? I'm rebuilding this thing in my family's image and what I want to run. Not what other people think I should run. Not what I think is best in college football. What I know," Klatt said (3:34 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Harbaugh led the team to a 12-2 record and first place in the Big Ten in 2021. Their season ended with a 34-11 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

The Wolverines improved the following year to finish with a 13-1 record and placed first in their conference standings in back-to-back seasons. However, in the postseason, they fell short again in a 51-45 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ad

Although Harbaugh couldn't advance to the national championship game in both seasons, the team proved to be on the right track.

Jim Harbaugh's final season with the Michigan Wolverines

The 2023 season is one of the best years in the Wolverines' history. Harbaugh led the team to a 15-0 record, winning their first national title since 1997. Michigan had several great players on its roster, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Ad

McCarthy completed 240 passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns. The team also had running back Blake Corum, who had 258 carries for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Harbaugh helped the program defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Alabama Crimson Tide to clinch its spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

On Jan. 8, 2024, Michigan concluded its season with a 34-13 win over the Washington Huskies to win the national championship. The victory marked the end of Harbaugh's nine-year career with the program as he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 24, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.