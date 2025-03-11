"He demands respect": Steve Sarkisian reveals major impact of his new veteran coach at Texas

Steve Sarkisian has nothing but good things to say about Duane Akina, who is returning to the Texas Longhorns in 2025 as the defensive backs coach.

He worked for Texas in the same position from 2001 to 2013, when he also worked as assistant head coach. Akina left the program in 2014 for Stanford, where he served as defensive backs coach for several years before departing in 2022. After a brief stint as Arizona's defensive coordinator last season, Akina is back in his old role with Texas, coaching up the backfield.

On Monday, Sarkisian was asked for his thoughts on Akina's return.

"I think it's been a great start," Sarkisian said. "He demands instant respect. Not intentionally, it's just his demeanor. The way he goes about it.

"When the players hear an ex-player who's had success in college and in the NFL talk about a certain coach a certain way, they know right away this guy means business, but he's going to help me become the player I want to become."

Duane Akina set to join Texas for high high-expectation-filled season

Texas will have a lot of eyes on it this season, especially due to the change at starting quarterback. Arch Manning will take the reins of the offense now that Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Manning has been one of the most anticipated prospects in recent college football memory, and fans are hoping that he can take the Longhorns back to their first national championship since 2006.

Peach Bowl: Texas at Arizona State

In the past two seasons, Texas has made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff but no further with Ewers as the signal-caller. It is hoping a Manning-led offense will be much different.

While Manning focuses on the offensive side of the ball, Texas is hoping a Duane Akina-coached secondary will be able to lock down the airspace on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, making Manning's job much easier.

Texas is slated to open up the season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

