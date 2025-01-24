"He earned it": CFB fans rejoice as Marcus Freeman bags 2024 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year 

Two weeks into their season, postseason success wasn't promised for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame. The then-No. 5 Fighting Irish had just been upset 16-14 at home by Northern Illinois. Freeman's crew had a long road ahead of it, one that led to the College Football Playoff national title game against Ohio State.

The effort helped earn Freeman the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award. The achievement, Notre Dame said in a statement, "honors contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life — both on and off the field."

The only other coach the program has had win the award was Lou Holtz in 1988, the same year as the Fighting Irish's last national championship.

What Notre Dame was able to do after the shocking loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies was impressive in its own right. That string of 13 wins went a long way in demonstrating Freeman's impact as the team's head coach.

"He earned it," @jcpeich commented.

"Well deserved Coach Freeman," @Dragao2112 said.

Marcus Freeman took the brunt of the blame after the setback, which changed the trajectory of the team's campaign. The next week, Notre Dame trounced Purdue 66-7. During their 13-game surge, the Fighting Irish won by an average of over 25 points.

"You know, it's our job as coaches to make sure these guys are ready to go," Freeman said after the shock defeat in September. "You go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a tale of two weeks, but we've got to own this thing. As coaches and players, we've got to own it, and we've got to fix it."

How the rest of the season went for Marcus Freeman

Another fan summed up the success that Notre Dame had this season. The Fighting Irish downed rivals Stanford, Navy, Army, and USC. Notre Dame had College Football Playoff wins over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State.

"Let's get a photo of Freeman's coaching trophies," @GGNYC2013 said. "Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl and rivalry trophies all in one. What a year. #GoIrish"

The Fighting Irish were within one score late in the title game on Monday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame fell short, but Marcus Freeman's team fought back after trailing by 24 points at one point. The grit they showed had several college football analysts feeling encouraged by the direction the program is going.

"What an outstanding mentor for young and old!" @ritz_tinamarie replied.

Marcus Freeman owns a 33-10 career record as the head coach of the Fighting Irish.

