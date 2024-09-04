"He is an elite competitor": Matt Rhule credits Deion Sanders' prime weapon before Nebraska's Week 2 showdown

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes managed to kickstart their Big 12 reunion campaign with a victory against ND State last week. Despite the tough competition, the Buffs managed to start successfully. They are now scheduled to face Matt Rhule and his Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.

During Nebraska's weekly press meet, Rhule praised Shedeur Sanders. He said Shedeur has incredible natural talent as a QB on the gridiron. He also said that he has great weapons on offense that he can utilize on the field:

"Well, he [Shedeur Sanders] got a big time army. He can use all 53-and-at-third-yard of the field right? He can throw the ball from sideline to sideline. He's got a great feel for the pocket. He moves in the pocket. He can hurt you with his feet but he slides in the pocket to find guys that are open. He's got excellent weapons around him," Rhule said.

"They ran the ball well this past game. And he's courageous and tough. He is an elite competitor. And you are probably facing two of the first five guys drafted in the draft this week. So, you know, he'll certainly be up there," he added.

Last season, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes managed to secure a 36-14 victory over the Cornhuskers. In that game, Shedeur Sanders put up 393 passing yards and two TD passes.

For Rhule, last season was also his debut as Nebraska's head coach. He managed to record a 5-7 overall campaign to bring an end to his first season. Now, he will be looking forward to using this experience gained to shape the kind of season he wants this year with the Cornhuskers.

Coach Prime shows respect to Matt Rhule

Unlike last season, both head coaches are showing a ton of respect for each other and their respective teams. During Colorado's weekly news conference on Tuesday, Deion Sanders said Matt Rhule is a great coach and that he has a lot of respect for his experience and accomplishments.

"I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule," Sanders said. "He's in, I call it, our class of coaches... So I root for that class of head coaches that came in that year. He was a professional, did a phenomenal job, maybe not the job that he aspired to do, but he has a ton of experience, and I love what he's achieved in his college coaching experience."

The Colorado versus Nebraska game is scheduled to take place on Saturday with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch the live broadcast of the game from their homes on NBC. Apart from this, the game will also be available on various live-streaming platforms such as FuboTV, SlingTV, and others.

