"He has every intention of winning Big12 at CU": Colorado coaches drop final verdict on Deion Sanders' potential NFL transition rumors

Colorado coach Deion Sanders became the talk of the college football world after recent rumors of him transitioning to the NFL went around. According to reports, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones approached Coach Prime with the opportunity to replace Mike McCarthy as the team's new coach.

Sanders was 'intrigued' by this offer, leading to panic among the Buffs fanbase. However, Colorado's LB coach Andre' Hart and special teams coach Michael Pollock believe that fans in Boulder have nothing to worry about.

During a recent appearance on the 'Pre-Game Show,' they talked about how Deion Sanders is not looking to transition to the NFL anytime soon. They also said that he plans to win the Big 12 championship with the program.

"He has every intention of winning the Big 12 here at the University of Colorado," Coach Pollock said.

"Just to clarify to everybody. Media, it's their job to move the needle," Coach Hart said. "He has worked and deserved every opportunity that he wants to take ... He also is not a person who needs to prove anything to anybody or take a job to prove his relevance in this game.

"He is not like any other coach. It's about the kids really and him following the commandments that God has given him. I've known him for 18-20 years, you can put your money down on what I'm saying. So relax."

In his second campaign with the Buffs, Deion Sanders led them to a 9-4 record in the Big 12. They also qualified for their first bowl game appearance since 2020. However, the Buffs lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Now, Coach Prime's son Shedeur and Shilo and two-way star Travis Hunter are preparing for the upcoming NFL draft in April.

Colin Cowherd expresses doubts about Deion Sanders being the perfect fit for the Cowboys

On Thursday, sportscaster Colin Cowherd talked about Coach Prime's potential move to the Cowboys on his show. He expressed his skepticism about him being a good option for the team and doubted his coaching abilities at the professional level.

Cowherd then went on to justify his doubts by talking about his performance with the Colorado Buffaloes over the past two seasons.

"I don't know if Deion Sanders, Prime Time, will be a great coach. Let's just be honest about his college football experience.

"He went 13-12 in two years with arguably the best college quarterback (Shedeur) and without an argument the Heisman Trophy winner (Travis Hunter) who plays both sides of the ball, in a bad conference, the Big 12. He wouldn't in the SEC. He wouldn't, even in the Big Ten or the ACC."

Despite the rumors, Deion Sanders is working to revamp his coaching staff and roster for the upcoming season. He recently brought in Andreu Swasey from Miami as the team's new strength and conditioning head and also promoted Tommie Robinson as the new RB coach.

