“He has every right to do it”: Stephen A. Smith defends Coach Prime’s supposed involvement in figuring out Shedeur Sanders’ NFL destination

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight with his father Deion Sanders supposedly helping the quarterback find his destination in the 2025 NFL draft. Since Coach Prime has been actively involved in getting his son ready for the big league, many have criticized the Colorado coach for being part of the process.

However, veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith has backed Deion for showing concern about his son's future, due to his illustrious achievements as a player and a coach.

"This is the greatest cornerback in the history of the NFL, who has now proven that he can coach," Smith said about Deion Sanders on Monday's First Take episode. "Excuse me, he has every right to be involved with whatever is going to involve his son on a collegiate level and the pro level. He has every right to do it." (Timestamp: 2:10)

Deion has been vocal about wanting to have a say in where his sons play in the NFL. The Buffs coach trained Shedeur and Shilo at Jackson State as well as Colorado and now wants to ensure they make the most of the NFL draft.

While many believe that Sheduer is a top-three pick, reports have claimed that Shilo could go undrafted.

Shedeur Sanders opts out of playing in 2025 Shrine Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Following a strong 2024 season at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders has opted out of playing in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday. Per reports, Shedeur wants to focus on meeting with some NFL teams to better gauge his fitment.

However, five Colorado players, including Shilo, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Will Sheppard, will participate in the Shrine Bowl

During his final year with CU, Shedeur completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns as well and won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

It remains to be seen where Shedeur will end up in the NFL, and how much of a role Deion plays in picking the quarterback's team.

