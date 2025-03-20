“He f***ing”: Cam Newton makes feelings known about Bill Belichick after his photoshoot with 24YO GF goes viral

Bill Belichick’s relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson keeps getting reactions all around the sports world. On Thursday, Cam Newton chimed in on pictures of Hudson and the North Carolina Tar Heels coach on a trip to the beach.

On “4th and 1 with Cam Newton,” the host didn’t mince words about the photoshoot in which the coach is lifting his girlfriend with his legs while lying flat on the ground. After showing a “First Take” clip with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe reacting to the images, the former NFL MVP gave his assessment.

“Some say I’m too real," Newton said (Timestamp: 27:23). "Some say I need to reel it in some. But when I say this, I just need people to understand. William Bill Belichick. The prognosis of this situation is this. He f***ing.”

After that, the former NFL quarterback walked around the set and started singing to the tune of Lil Duval’s “Smile” before continuing his opinion of Belichick and Hudson's post.

“I’m trying to tell you we ain’t never seen Bill Belichick act like this but I’m telling you, ladies. Coach, I love it!,” Newton added.

The couple started dating last year, and the pictures are from last week’s trip to South Florida for spring break. After the break, the coach must prepare for the 2025 season, his first as the Tar Heels coach.

Belichick signed a five-year, $50 million deal to replace Mack Brown as coach at North Carolina. This will be his first stint coaching college football. His father, Steve, coached in college and spent some time as an assistant at UNC.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will open the season on Sep. 1 at home against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Bill Belichick flips a 4-star recruit from an SEC school

Bill Belichick might not have any experience in college football, but the Tar Heels have already felt his impact on recruiting. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Tar Heels flipped 4-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin from Texas A&M.

Ruffin, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle from North Duplin High School in North Carolina, later confirmed it with a post on social media. He is reportedly the highest-graded player to commit to the Tar Heels so far and is the 24th-ranked defensive lineman on 247 Sports’ composite score list.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season, including a 3-5 record in the ACC. Adding talent might be the first step for the Tar Heels to compete for a conference title and a playoff spot.

