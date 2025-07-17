"He should be fired for this take" - CFB fans brutally roast Eli Drinkwitz over Missouri HC's bizarre playoff format proposal

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz was at the SEC media days on Thursday. Members of the Tigers were made available for the final day of the SEC media days and they spoke to the media in the morning. Drinkwitz had an interesting press conference, making several comments that got people in the college football world talking.

One of the most interesting points of his media availability came when he suggested a new college football playoff format. According to Eli Drinkwitz, the best format would include 30 teams and play-in games.

On3 @On3sports LINK NEW: Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz pitched a 30-team College Football Playoff with play-in games🤔 “Now you’re talking about an opportunity for 30 teams, 30 fanbases to be excited and engaged, engaged in giving revenue. You’ve got 30 teams with players who have access to compete for a championship. So, for me, I think that makes a lot more sense.”

This led to a big reaction from fans on X, with some even saying this suggestion should be a fireable offense.

"He should be fired for this take," one fan wrote.

"Isn't that what the regular season is for?" one fan commented.

"Thats crazy. First and foremost, these are college students!! The season is already extended with the current playoffs," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Wtf are we talking about here. At this point teams constantly ranked 20-40 are just shooting their shot so they can have something to play for every year. The playoff expansion is ridiculous," one fan wrote.

"How many Big Ten AQs would Tony Pettiti ask for in a 30 team playoff lol? My guess is 12. Side note, if the CFP ever expanded to 30 teams, my hope would be all 10 conferences get at least 1 bid," one fan commented.

"Why not 60? Why not 100? Hell let’s just let everyone in! That way everyone is happy and feels good about themselves!" one fan added.

Despite Eli Drinkwitz's wishes, a 30-team CFP is likely not coming any time soon

While Eli Drinkwitz is interested in a 30-team college football playoff format, that is likely not anything the NCAA would consider anytime soon. Before last season, the CFP selection committee only invited a few teams to participate in the playoff. This past season, the number of teams expanded to 12. It was a successful move as most fans seem to be happy with the change.

However, going from 12 to 30 teams is a stretch. While Drinkwitz is right that it would cause some excitement, it would likely take away much of the importance of the regular season since so many teams qualify. Drinkwitz might have lofty wishes when it comes to the CFP format, but expansion beyond 12 teams is possible, just not to 30 at the moment.

