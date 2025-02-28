"He should be the first pick in the draft": Travis Hunter draws big shoutout from football insider during Combine week

Colorado's two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter received high praise during NFL Combine week, with football insider Chris Brockman calling him a "unicorn" and projecting him as a first-round draft pick. Brockman was emphatic that his name will be called early.

"This dude is going to be awesome,” Brockman said on Thursday, via 'The Rich Eisen Show.' “He should be the first pick in the draft. This guy is going to make an impact immediately."

Rich Eisen, reporting from the combine, noted that Hunter embraces his uniqueness, saying that no one has ever done what he does. Eisen highlighted that few question Hunter’s ability to dominate on both sides of the ball, suggesting he has first-overall pick potential.

“He's first overall pick material. … As you get to learn who he is. … He's all about ball,” Eisen said (1:06).

The Tennessee Titans' interest in Hunter could be compelling, given his versatility and their quarterback needs. As Eisen pointed out, if he wants to play 100 snaps per game later in his career, he can ultimately choose which side of the ball to specialize in.

Colorado star Travis Hunter continues to solidify his status

Travis Hunter is making a strong impression at the NFL Combine. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, teams are raving about his character and presence in meetings.

"He's been blowing them away," Russini said on Thursday, via the 'Scoop City Podcast.' "He's just a really good guy."

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner showcased his two-way dominance last season, recording 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also snagging four interceptions on defense. Some projections have Jacksonville selecting Hunter with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

The former Jackson State star, who transferred to Colorado, continues to solidify his status as one of the draft's most intriguing prospects.

