"He gives you a lot more magic potential": J.D Pickell gets 100% real about Michigan's QB battle for 2025

Sherrone Moore will have a tough job when naming the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines heading into the 2025 season. After Alex Orji's departure to UNLV, the Wolverines's QB battle comes down to two prospects: Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene.

While Underwood is an emerging talent and a five-star freshman ready to make his first throw at college, Keene is a seasoned veteran with enough experience from the last four years and a previous stint with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Reacting to this ongoing scenario, J.D Pickell of On3 shared his opinion on how Michigan should consider picking their next QB1. He believes it all comes down to the offensive scheme of the program and how Chris Lindsey would want to proceed in the future. [Timestamp 1:25]

“If you don't play Bryce Underwood, if he's not good enough for you to play right away. I don't think you get to see what the Chip Lindsey offense is truly meant to be. Now, that's not a knock on Mikey Keene. That's just what the schematics of his whole offense is supposed to look like,” Pickell said on his show on Sunday.

He mentioned that picking Keene would be a temporary solution, but having Underwood can help Moore and Lindsey build a championship-contending team in the coming years.

This will also allow them to test what the freshman is made of and how he manages the pressure of being a starter.

“It's going to be quarterback driven. You're going to have a chance now to be a little more explosive. It's supposed to go through the quarterback. The quarterback is supposed to elevate everyone else on this roster. Now, my concern about playing Mikey Kenne is, I don't know that his skill set excites you as much as Bryce Underwood's."

"I know it doesn't excite you as much surprise Underwood brings. So really, this comes down to if Bryce Underwood is good enough to play, early enough for you, is the floor high enough for him? Because we know the ceiling, dude, we know if Bryce Underwood is ready to roll, he gives you a lot more magic potential than Mikey Keene would,” he added.

Michigan will show up for its spring game this season

Unlike other top programs that have already canceled their traditional spring matchups, the Michigan Wolverines will play their intrasquad game on Apr. 19.

Despite floating concerns about poaching players and the spring transfer portal window opening on Apr. 16, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is unaffected by the outside noise.

While speaking to Pete Nakos of On3 on Mar. 3, Moore explained that he knows the situation and is not scared of poaching. The spring game is more about building relationships with players and the fanbase, and thus, the Wolverines will go as per the schedule.

