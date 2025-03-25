"He going to be bust" "Love Cam": Fans divided over Cam Ward's bold remarks to Titans brass at Miami Pro Day

Cam Ward meant business at his Pro Day at the University of Miami on Monday, with several NFL executives in attendance, especially Tennessee Titans' general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker.

Ad

The Titans have the first overall pick and if they are looking to draft a quarterback, Ward has the best traits as mentioned by many mock drafts, even ahead of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

At the Pro Day, during one of the plays, after nailing the pass to perfection, Ward seemed to turn his head to the Titans' top brass and say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[I told them] I'm solidifying it today. They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see. But at the end of the day ... I'm going to be happy whatever team I go to. I'm just trying to play football."

Ad

Trending

By "solidifying," Ward seemed to suggest that the Titans need to look no beyond him with their top selection at the draft.

Ad

Fans had mixed reactions to Ward's bold message to the Titans' top brass.

Some fans think that Ward will not do well in the NFL.

"He going to be a bust," one fan commented.

"I’ve never seen any qb this cocky 👎 I think he’s going to struggle a lot he’s going into the afc where they all good with good teams and talking like that you going to be lunch mean and bulletin board material," another wrote.

Ad

"Zac Wilson killed his pro day as well," another added.

However, there were other fans who think the world of Ward.

"Cam got a spirit like Muhammad Ali," one fan added.

"Love Cam," another wrote.

"So glad he’ll probably be taken first. I wonder though if Shedeur will be this year’s Jayden Daniels with where he’ll probably be taken(a better franchise)," one fan posted.

Ad

"His arm is LIVE don’t get me wrong. Idk sumn just feel off, I don’t believe in it," another said.

Fan Reactions

Cam Ward shares reasons for his liking for the Titans

If it were up to Cam Ward, he would like to go to teams that operated in a similar way to how his Miami worked in 2024.

Ad

Ward broke several program records in his only season with the Hurricanes in 2024. This includes the single-season records for passing yards (4,313), completions (305), passing touchdowns (39) and completion percentage (67.2).

As opposed to his passing game, the rushing numbers were distant, as he only ran for 204 yards and scored four times in 2024.

This is why he believes the kind of offensive unit Titans coach Brian Callahan runs is what makes it an appealing destination for him.

Ad

"I think Coach Callahan's one of the best head coaches out there. The things he did with Joe Burrow when he first got into the league made him be real successful," Ward said, via ESPN. "I just think the playbooks match up not only for there, but Cleveland and New York.

"A lot of those three teams did the same things that we did in Miami. So I think it'll be plug and play."

With the draft only a month away, Ward left an impression with his Pro Day on the minds of NFL scouts and executives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.