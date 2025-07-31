“He had gone through our concussion protocol": Brian Kelly drops update on LSU star's medical status for 2025 season 

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly has opened up on the medical status of star transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson.

The Tigers landed Anderson to be one of their top receivers this season and give Garrett Nussmeier another weapon. However, as LSU's camp is underway, Anderson was held out of practice as he got into a fender bender and is going through concussion protocol.

“We kept him out of contact today,” Kelly said in a press conference, via On3. “He had gone through our concussion protocol. He had gotten into a little fender bender and so, we wanted to make sure. He’s cleared out concussion protocol and today was his day of non-contact. He’ll be able to get into 11-on-11, 7-on-7 tomorrow.”

Luckily, it doesn't appear to be too serious, as all signs point to Anderson returning to the field on Thursday.

However, injuries are nothing new for Anderson, as he missed nearly the entire 2024 season, as he played in just one game due to injuries.

In 2023, Anderson was one of the top receivers in college as he recorded 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns.

LSU's QB shares high praise for Nic Anderson

LSU enters the season with hopes of competing for the SEC Championship and the national championship.

The Tigers put a focus on offense in the transfer portal, and Nic Anderson will be a key reason why. After landing Anderson in the portal, Garrett Nussmeier was pleased to be able to throw to him.

"Nic, on the other hand, is around the same way," Nussmeier said, via SoonersWire. "He's very electric, very, very good football player, and makes plays on the ball in the air that are unbelievable. For him and me it's about getting the chemistry down and the timing and getting on the same page on things. And that's what the summer has been for and spring ball. Very excited for Nic, and looking forward to what he's going to be able to put out this year."

Anderson projects to be a starting receiver for the Tigers and will be a focal point of the offense.

LSU opens up its college football season on Aug. 30 against Clemson.

