“He gonna be new swiss army knife”: CFB fans left excited with ex Colorado star LaJohntay Wester’s exciting practice with Ravens

Former Colorado star wide receiver LaJohntay Wester did not get as much attention as many of his teammates ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Two way star Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders were the most talked about Colorado players ahead of the draft. However, Wester was also a great player who earned his spot as an NFL draftee.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Wester in the sixth round of the draft. He was selected after making 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 TDs this past season. On Wednesday, the Ravens' X account posted a video of Wester performing various catching drills.

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens LINK .@la_wester 's got something 𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖑 special. See more of our rookies in Wired: https://youtu.be/wj12eoAoYGw

After the video was posted, many CFB fans showed their excitement in the comments on X. Although some expressed concern that he would only be used as a punt returner.

"He gonna be new swiss army knife," one fan wrote.

"I hope he isn’t only a punt returner I’m telling YALL he’s capable of being there wr3 which sounds crazy," one fan commented.

"I don’t like this he’s More than just a punt and kick returner kid has some great hands and great physically when it comes it contested catches," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Thank y’all for FINALLY giving us some video of LaJohntay!! Nephew is a real DAWG!! Y’all got one for sure," one fan wrote.

"If they wanted a punt returner they should’ve drafted jimmy horn … lajohntay was one of the best receivers in the draft and should be used as such," one fan commented.

"It's weird that we are sitting here treating this man like he is not a top 3 wr in the draft," one fan added.

LaJohntay Wester thrived in a crowed wide receiver room in Colorado

An interesting aspect about LaJohntay Wester is that fans have likely not seen him reach his full potential. Before arriving in Colorado last season, he spent four years with the Florida Atlantic Owls. Then in Colorado, he had to fight for targets with Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard.

As a result, LaJohntay Wester's numbers were not as high as they could have been if he were on a team with a weaker receiver room. So, heading into his first NFL season, there is a lot of room for him to grow into a more dynamic player. Based on the video posted by the Ravens on Wednesday, the coaching staff appear to like what they have seen in him so far.

