"He is not that good" - CFB fans lose it over Travis Hunter's Madden 26 rating as EA Sports reveals overall rookie rankings

Travis Hunter won both the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Heisman Trophy in 2024 with Colorado. Playing both cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter totaled 1,258 receiving yards on 98 catches with 15 touchdowns, plus five rushing yards and a score. Defensively, he had 35 tackles (24 solo), defended 11 passes, had four interceptions and forced one fumble.His excellent season led to him being selected No. 2 in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up from the fifth pick to get him.Now in the league, Hunter has updated from EA Sports College Football to Madden NFL. Ahead of the game’s release before the 2025 season, EA shared rookie ratings on Tuesday, and Hunter was on top. He received an 84 overall rating, the highest among all rookies, with attributes that included 96 jumping, 93 speed and 86 spectacular catch.Fans on X reacted to the news. Some were unsure about the rating.“Lie!!! He is not that good. Yall are cracked!! There are much better people from the draft than him,” a fan wrote.“Too high,” one said.“he isnt 84 worthy at either side of the ball💀 and his skills on each side definitely dont combine to a 84 either u woulda said 80 that woulda been fine,” another fan commented.Meanwhile, many were confident in Hunter.“He will be a 90 within 2 weeks of the season,” a fan wrote.“Travis Hunter is winning OROY and DROY this yr easily,” another fan said.“only rookie with elite ratings on both sides of the ball,” one fan commented.Other top rookies in Madden NFL 26 alongside Travis HunterMadden NFL 26 includes all 257 players picked in the 2025 NFL draft, along with a selection of undrafted rookies who made it onto 90-man training camp rosters.Apart from Travis Hunter, who is expected to play at both cornerback and wide receiver on a part-time basis (primarily at cornerback, with restricted time at wide receiver in certain offensive formations), the other top-rated rookies in the game are:Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders - 83 overallAbdul Carter, LB, New York Giants - 81 overallMason Graham, DT, Cleveland Browns - 80 overallWill Campbell, OT, New England Patriots - 79 overallJalon Walker, LB, Atlanta Falcons - 79 overallKenneth Grant, DT, Miami Dolphins - 78 overallJahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos - 78 overallMykel Williams, DT, San Francisco 49ers - 78 overallMaxwell Hairston, CB, Buffalo Bills - 78 overallAll of these players were first-round picks. Travis Hunter was the highest pick, while Hairston went 30th.