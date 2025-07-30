  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He is not that good" - CFB fans lose it over Travis Hunter's Madden 26 rating as EA Sports reveals overall rookie rankings

"He is not that good" - CFB fans lose it over Travis Hunter's Madden 26 rating as EA Sports reveals overall rookie rankings

By Garima
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:43 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter won both the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Heisman Trophy in 2024 with Colorado. Playing both cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter totaled 1,258 receiving yards on 98 catches with 15 touchdowns, plus five rushing yards and a score. Defensively, he had 35 tackles (24 solo), defended 11 passes, had four interceptions and forced one fumble.

Ad

His excellent season led to him being selected No. 2 in the 2025 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up from the fifth pick to get him.

Now in the league, Hunter has updated from EA Sports College Football to Madden NFL. Ahead of the game’s release before the 2025 season, EA shared rookie ratings on Tuesday, and Hunter was on top. He received an 84 overall rating, the highest among all rookies, with attributes that included 96 jumping, 93 speed and 86 spectacular catch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans on X reacted to the news. Some were unsure about the rating.

“Lie!!! He is not that good. Yall are cracked!! There are much better people from the draft than him,” a fan wrote.
“Too high,” one said.
“he isnt 84 worthy at either side of the ball💀 and his skills on each side definitely dont combine to a 84 either u woulda said 80 that woulda been fine,” another fan commented.
Ad

Meanwhile, many were confident in Hunter.

“He will be a 90 within 2 weeks of the season,” a fan wrote.
“Travis Hunter is winning OROY and DROY this yr easily,” another fan said.
“only rookie with elite ratings on both sides of the ball,” one fan commented.

Other top rookies in Madden NFL 26 alongside Travis Hunter

Madden NFL 26 includes all 257 players picked in the 2025 NFL draft, along with a selection of undrafted rookies who made it onto 90-man training camp rosters.

Ad

Apart from Travis Hunter, who is expected to play at both cornerback and wide receiver on a part-time basis (primarily at cornerback, with restricted time at wide receiver in certain offensive formations), the other top-rated rookies in the game are:

  • Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders - 83 overall
  • Abdul Carter, LB, New York Giants - 81 overall
  • Mason Graham, DT, Cleveland Browns - 80 overall
  • Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots - 79 overall
  • Jalon Walker, LB, Atlanta Falcons - 79 overall
  • Kenneth Grant, DT, Miami Dolphins - 78 overall
  • Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos - 78 overall
  • Mykel Williams, DT, San Francisco 49ers - 78 overall
  • Maxwell Hairston, CB, Buffalo Bills - 78 overall

All of these players were first-round picks. Travis Hunter was the highest pick, while Hairston went 30th.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications