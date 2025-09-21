  • home icon
  • "He high ASF," "Lay off the coke unc": CFB fans lose their minds as Michael Irvin cranks siren before Miami-Florida showdown

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:09 GMT
One of the traditions of the Miami Hurricanes program is "cranking the siren." This is when someone (normally a celebrity or someone with strong ties of the university) cranks a hurricane warning siren before the teams steps onto the field.

This week, before their game against the Florida Gators, former Hurricane and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was given the honor of performing this tradition. After doing so, Irwin posted a video of his experience onto social media.

"I CRANKED THAT SIREN."
Here is how fans reacted to Irvin's "performance. "

These fans think that Irwin was on a particular substance when he was cranking the siren.

"That coke hitting.", said this fan.
"You gotta lay off the coke unc.", said another fan.
"He high asf.", said a third fan.

Meanwhile, these fans have spoken about the animated way that Irvin was performing this action.

"Need to beef up that siren. Irvin about bust the hinges on that thing.", said this fan.
"Yes you did Mike. You cranked the hell outta that siren .", said another fan.
"I thought you were going to take off.", said a third fan.

Michael Irvin on the trade of Micah Parsons

Michael Irvin has given his reaction to the Dallas Cowboys' trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irvin said the following:

"God Almighty, I am disappointed that Jerry and the Cowboys decided to trade Micah Parsons. I’m hot about that. I’m hurt for Micah Parsons that he let it get to this place. He stopped talking with Jerry and just cut the lines of communication, I guess, and it has gotten to this. And let’s be real, peeps, let’s be real, as this falls off, as fans we lose because Micah, you know what Micah is. But as fans, I think we are the biggest losers not having Micah on the Cowboys.”
Irvin played for the Dallas Cowboys for his entire NFL career once he left the Hurricanes in 1988. There, he was able to win three Super Bowls with the Cowboys during the 90's, something they have been unable to do since.

The trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay means that they lost one of their best players, and this is something that Irvin thinks will negative impact both the team and its fanbase, who have lost one of the bright spots of the roster.

