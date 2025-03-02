"He had the most impressive day": Draft analyst reveals what makes Colorado's LaJohntay Wester "so special"

The Colorado Buffaloes may have another potential NFL star in the making. With all the attention on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, one could easily forget that Buffs WR LaJohntay Wester also declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Wester was invited to the NFL Combine this week and did participate in the activities. In doing so, he caught the eye of draft analyst Emory Hunt.

"What makes him so special is ... he is a legit route runner," CBS Analyst Hunt said on Sunday about possibly the biggest surprise player at the combine. "He can win at all levels of the field. ... I thought he had the most impressive day (at the NFL combine). I knew about his game, but I am glad the world got to see, in totality, what LaJohntay Wester is about."

Wester had a successful 2024 season with the Buffaloes. He recorded 931 yards and scored 10 touchdowns from 74 receptions. He was the second-best wide receiver on the Colorado roster last season after Travis Hunter.

During his appearance at the combine, he did the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, placing him at 12th out of the 39 wide receivers who were invited. Wester recorded a vertical jump of 32 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, one inch. At his position, he was ranked No. 18 on the vertical jump and No. 14 on the broad jump.

LaJohntay Wester's NFL draft stock prior to the NFL combine

Prior to his performance at the NFL Combine and based on his overall performances from his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, where was LaJohntay Wester predicted to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft?

According to the prediction site NFLDraftBuzz.com, Wester was the 29th-best wide receiver available to teams as of February 15, with Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan being seen as the best (Heisman winner Travis Hunter is classified as a defensive back on the website).

NFL Draft Buzz predicted that Wester would be a 7th round Draft pick. NFL Mock Draft Database has Wester ranked at 243rd overall with most drafts published before February 18 predicting that he would be taken in the 7th round. It remains to be seen how his performance at the combine will now impact his draft stock.

